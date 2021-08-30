Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 73,227 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,722 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 73,227 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of HP worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.