Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 73,716 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,716 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.