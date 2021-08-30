Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,426 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $43,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

