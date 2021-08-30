TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0674 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $91,699.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00605736 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

