Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $106.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

