Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $30.10 on Monday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

