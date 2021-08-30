Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.