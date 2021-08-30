Tornado Cash (TORN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.05 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.52 or 0.00152762 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $80.24 million and $19.05 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 49.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,773 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

