Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,593.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $16.89 on Monday. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

