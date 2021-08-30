Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $385.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.47 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

