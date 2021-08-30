TowneBank (TOWN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/21/2021 – TowneBank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

8/20/2021 – TowneBank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2021 – TowneBank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – TowneBank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – TowneBank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – TowneBank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

