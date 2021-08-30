Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TSUKY opened at $41.79 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.