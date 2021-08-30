TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 45.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 291.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,789 shares of company stock worth $1,500,653. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.