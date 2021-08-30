TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $42.60

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.60, but opened at $41.46. TPI Composites shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 1,123 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $289,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,073,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

