Traders Buy High Volume of Rackspace Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 11,601 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 764% compared to the typical volume of 1,343 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

