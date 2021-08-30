Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hill-Rom Call Options (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,470% compared to the typical volume of 334 call options.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $12.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.72. The company had a trading volume of 195,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.