TradeStars (TSX) Market Cap Hits $3.78 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. TradeStars has a market cap of $3.78 million and $628,531.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded up 163.8% against the dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

