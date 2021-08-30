Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of COOK opened at $26.18 on Monday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.