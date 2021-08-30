Tranchess Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.49 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Tranchess has a market cap of $70.07 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00009731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00605736 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,759,813 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

