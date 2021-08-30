Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Trillium Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $66,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

TT traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.99. 37,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

