Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 283.40 ($3.70). Approximately 2,149,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,146,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.30 ($3.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Transglobe Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

