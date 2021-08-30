Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

