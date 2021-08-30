TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TRU opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

