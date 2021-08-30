TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.22% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

THS stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

