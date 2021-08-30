Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.80

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 3482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

