Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $382.76 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $382.76 million and $35.52 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

