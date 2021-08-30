TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 105,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,848,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. 872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,001. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

