Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,712 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $45,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.56. 18,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,026. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.