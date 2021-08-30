Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,758 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of IPG Photonics worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $1,824,074. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.04. 5,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,913. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.