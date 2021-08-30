Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,944 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $31,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC traded down $4.73 on Monday, reaching $198.19. The stock had a trading volume of 418,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,650. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.