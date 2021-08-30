Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 65,016 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,016 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.47. 11,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

