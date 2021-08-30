Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 74,277 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,277 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of LPL Financial worth $22,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.41. 12,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,336. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

