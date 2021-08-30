Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.55. 744,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

