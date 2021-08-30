Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $40,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $3.86 on Monday, hitting $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

