Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 3,679 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $32,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Anthem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.57. 598,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.98. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

