Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 38,887 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,152 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Cree worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 11.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 41.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,559 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,299 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,072. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.