Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,944 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $47,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $115.61. 253,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

