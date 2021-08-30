Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

