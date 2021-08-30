Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $56.42. 109,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,289. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

