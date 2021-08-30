Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $32.44 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,307. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

