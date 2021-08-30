Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $33.46 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,699 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of V.F. worth $33,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after buying an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,234,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

