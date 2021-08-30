Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $36.90 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,285. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.