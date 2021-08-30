Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $44.29 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $44,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $72.80. 331,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.09.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

