Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $35,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.65. 28,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $263.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

