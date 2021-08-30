Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after buying an additional 984,781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,150,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.73. 1,490,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,797. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

