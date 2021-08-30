Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

TXN stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $191.40. 173,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

