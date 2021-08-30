Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $42,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

