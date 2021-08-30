Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,385 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $40,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 936,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

