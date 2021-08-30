Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,330 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.5% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $84.60. 5,466,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,269. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

