Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,600 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,269 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Solar worth $33,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 142.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 58,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

